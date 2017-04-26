New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000 people

NAIROBI, Kenya — A spokesman for the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says at least 25,000 people have been displaced by fighting in the South Sudan town of Kodok. The top United Nations official in South Sudan also warned of a government offensive on the town.

Phillippe Carr told The Associated Press that the fighting has caused a reduction in humanitarian services and there is a shortage of water for the displaced. He said civilians are fleeing to the nearby South Sudan town of Aburoc.

After reports of shelling on Tuesday, the town was feared deserted on Wednesday.