Officials: Egypt tribesmen burned militant alive in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say that members of a prominent local tribe in northern Sinai have burned alive a suspected Islamic State militant.

The officials say the man's charred body was found early on Wednesday south the town of Rafah in the Sinai Peninsula. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

They say the killing came just hours after an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a tribal checkpoint in northern Sinai and killed four members of the Tarabeen tribe on Tuesday.