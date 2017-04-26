Ohio police trying to identify owners of dog that killed man

DAYTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio are still trying to identify and locate the owner of a pit bull that mauled a man to death.

They say no one has come forward as the caretaker of the dog that police killed early Tuesday in Dayton. Three other dogs were removed from the same residence by animal resource officials.

Police say the pit bull broke away from a chain and attacked the man as he screamed for help.

Authorities identified the victim as 60-year-old Maurice Brown, of Dayton, who was walking in the neighbourhood .

Police say the property owner is in a nursing home, and it's not clear who lives there. The dog's owner could face charges.