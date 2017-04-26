Ousted Maltese knight returns in defiance of pope's wishes

VATICAN CITY — The religious soap opera at the ancient Knights of Malta religious order has taken on new drama on the eve of the election of a new leader.

Pope Francis has invited more than a dozen senior knights to a pre-vote huddle Wednesday at the Vatican hotel where he lives. The topic: Saturday's vote to replace Fra' Matthew Festing, whom Francis effectively ousted as grand master in January after a public internal battle.

Even more surprising is that Festing is returning to Rome from Britain to cast his ballot Saturday in defiance of the pope's wishes.