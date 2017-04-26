Paraguay congress axes measure for presidential re-election

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday rejected a proposed constitutional amendment allowing for presidential re-election, voting nearly four weeks after a secret Senate ballot to approve the measure set off riots in which protesters burned furniture in Congress.

A governing party official said the lower house of Congress voted 78 against the amendment, with one abstention.

Allowing re-election of presidents is divisive in Paraguay, where memories remain strong of a 35-year military dictatorship that ended only in 1989. A large crowd celebrated outside congress after Wednesday's vote.