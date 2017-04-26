Poland's ruling party, main opposition force even in survey

WARSAW, Poland — An opinion poll shows that support for Poland's ruling conservative party is now about even with that of the main opposition party.

Until recently, the ruling Law and Justice party had a significant edge over the pro-European Civic Platform, but the gap has started to close.

A survey released Wednesday by Kantar Millward Brown showed Civic Platform with 31 per cent support and the ruling party with 29 per cent .

The telephone poll of 1,001 people conducted April 24-25 has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.