Police to use DNA to identify man found encased in concrete
FULTON, Mo. — Investigators say DNA from the mother of a missing Missouri man could help to determine if it was his body found encased in concrete inside a dumpster in a storage unit.
Myers says he expects to meet DeBrodie's mother Wednesday.
DeBrodie was reported missing April 17, but Myers says he was likely missing for months.
Myers says investigators have pursued over 150 leads since the body was discovered.
A medical examiner will positively identify the body and determine the cause of death.