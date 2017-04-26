Police: Trooper shoots man driving at him, dragging officer

CLAY, Ky. — A man has been wounded and an officer injured after the suspect gained control of a police car as authorities investigated a report of possible counterfeit money in western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement a trooper shot 30-year-old Alex Harvey on Tuesday after he gained control of the Clay Police Department vehicle and drove toward the trooper, dragging the city officer, who tried to stop Harvey.

Police said Harvey and another man were handcuffed in the back of separate police vehicles as officers secured evidence from a Webster County home. The statement says Harvey was handcuffed, but managed to get into the front of the police car.

The statement did not identify the trooper or the officer.