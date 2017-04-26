Pope warns powerful to act humbly or risk ruin in TED talk

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has warned the powerful to act humbly or risk ruin, in a TED talk urging the world to show more solidarity with the poor and weak.

Francis delivered a videotaped talk to a TED conference in Vancouver on "The Future You," the first by a pope. The Vatican released the video Wednesday.

In it, Francis outlined his vision of the interconnectedness of humanity, saying that with age his has grown increasingly convinced that "none of us is an island."