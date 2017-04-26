Report: 7 wounded in Istanbul explosion inside van
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run agency says an explosion inside a van carrying university students in Istanbul has wounded seven people.
Anadolu Agency said that the blast occurred Wednesday as the vehicle — a shuttle bus operated by a private university — was
The cause of the explosion wasn't known but private DHA news agency said that police were investigating the possibility that a makeshift bomb was responsible.
Anadolu said the driver lost control of the van during the blast but managed to stop it near roadside barriers.
There was no information on the conditions of the injured passengers who were rushed to nearby hospitals.
Most Popular
-
The long and short of it: Halifax longboarders fulfill their need for speed amidst legal grey area
-
Halifax regional council votes in favour of expert panel to tackle Edward Cornwallis controversy
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
When it comes to breakfast, pick egg and cheese sandwich over sausage: Rose Reisman