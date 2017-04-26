Report: 7 wounded in Istanbul explosion inside van

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run agency says an explosion inside a van carrying university students in Istanbul has wounded seven people.

Anadolu Agency said that the blast occurred Wednesday as the vehicle — a shuttle bus operated by a private university — was travelling on a highway on the Asian side of the city.

The cause of the explosion wasn't known but private DHA news agency said that police were investigating the possibility that a makeshift bomb was responsible.

Anadolu said the driver lost control of the van during the blast but managed to stop it near roadside barriers.