Reports of dog attacks interrupt Connecticut mail service
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Some residents of a Connecticut
A notice obtained by WVIT-TV (http://bit.ly/2pgpnBX ) from a local post office says that, due to repeated attacks on letter carriers by a local dog, the postal service will now only deliver mail in a Manchester
The letter explains that the move is needed so mailmen won't have to get out of their vehicles and risk a possible dog attack.
Manchester resident Michael Varni says he'll have to go to the post office to get his mail until he installs a mailbox on the side of the road.
Police say they have no knowledge of any incidents involving dog attacks in the
Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com
