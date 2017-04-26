Rio slum residents bury teen, protest police-gang shootouts
RIO DE JANEIRO — Dozens of slum residents in Rio de Janeiro gathered for the funeral of a 13-year-old boy killed during a gunbattle between Brazilian police and drug traffickers in their shantytown.
Friends and relatives put Paulo Henrique Oliveira to rest Wednesday while also demanding justice and calling for an end to violence in the city.
The boy lived with his family in the Alemao slum complex and was walking to visit a
Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Tuesday to protest gunbattles between police and gangsters that have killed at least four people and wounded six others in recent days.