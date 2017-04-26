Rio slum residents bury teen, protest police-gang shootouts

RIO DE JANEIRO — Dozens of slum residents in Rio de Janeiro gathered for the funeral of a 13-year-old boy killed during a gunbattle between Brazilian police and drug traffickers in their shantytown.

Friends and relatives put Paulo Henrique Oliveira to rest Wednesday while also demanding justice and calling for an end to violence in the city.

The boy lived with his family in the Alemao slum complex and was walking to visit a neighbour early this week when he was mortally wounded by a stray bullet from a shootout.