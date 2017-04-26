Russia says it thwarted terror attack, arrested 2 suspects

MOSCOW — The Russian counterintelligence agency has announced the arrest of two suspected supporters of the Islamic State group who it says were planning a terror attack.

The FSB said Wednesday the two men were arrested in an apartment in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

It said one was a citizen of Russia and the other of one of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia. They were not identified.

The agency said a search of where they were living turned up a homemade explosive device and IS propaganda literature.