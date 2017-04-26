S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-gay comments

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in has outraged persecuted sexual minority groups by saying during a television debate that he opposes homosexuality.

Moon, a liberal candidate and former human rights lawyer, made the comments Tuesday night while responding to a conservative presidential candidate who argued gay soldiers were weakening the country's military.

Moon's response follows recent accusations by a watchdog group that South Korea's military has been hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen. That allegation raised worries of more discrimination and hate crimes against sexual minorities.