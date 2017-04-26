Saudis thwart attempted attack on oil facility near Yemen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it has thwarted an attempt to attack an Aramco oil distribution centre with an unmanned boat from Yemen, where the kingdom is at war with Shiite rebels.

The Interior Ministry says its security forces stopped the explosives-packed boat early Tuesday before it could reach the target in Jizan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia that borders Yemen.

Pictures released by the ministry on Wednesday show a small, unmanned speed boat allegedly strapped with explosives heading toward the centre . The ministry also published images of a large explosion in the water after strikes on the target by the Saudi Royal Navy.