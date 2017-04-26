Saudis thwart attempted attack on oil facility near Yemen
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it has thwarted an attempt to attack an Aramco oil distribution
The Interior Ministry says its security forces stopped the explosives-packed boat early Tuesday before it could reach the target in Jizan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia that borders Yemen.
Pictures released by the ministry on Wednesday show a small, unmanned speed boat allegedly strapped with explosives heading toward the
For more than two years, a Saudi-led coalition has been bombing the Iran-backed Yemen rebels, known as Houthis. The rebels have launched several cross-border attacks.
