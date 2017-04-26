Senate nudges Acosta toward confirmation as labour secretary
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Senate has moved President Donald Trump's pick for
By a 61-39 vote, senators on Wednesday cleared Alexander Acosta's nomination for a final up-or-down vote later in the week. He would become Trump's only Hispanic Cabinet member.
The process for filling the job was not smooth. Trump nominated Acosta only after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name. Puzder, former head of a fast food empire, acknowledged having hired a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S. Democrats and
The Senate has previously confirmed Acosta three times to posts at the Labor and Justice Departments.
Most Popular
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Military training accident in Alberta kills one, injures three others
-
The awful death of Jack Webb: Woman says Halifax hospital overcrowding failed her husband
-
Woman rescued after hours perched on crane hook in downtown Toronto