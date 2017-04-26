Senate nudges Acosta toward confirmation as labour secretary

By a 61-39 vote, senators on Wednesday cleared Alexander Acosta's nomination for a final up-or-down vote later in the week. He would become Trump's only Hispanic Cabinet member.

The process for filling the job was not smooth. Trump nominated Acosta only after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name. Puzder, former head of a fast food empire, acknowledged having hired a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S. Democrats and labour leaders challenged his ability to advocate for American workers.