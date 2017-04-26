Thai taxi driver arrested for alleged rape of Brazilian
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thai police have arrested a taxi driver accused of raping a Brazilian woman who had just arrived from abroad at a Bangkok airport.
Police Lt. Col. Terdthai Sukthai says the driver was arrested early Wednesday morning in a northern suburb of Bangkok after being traced through security footage from Don Muang airport.
He says the 22-year-old woman arrived from Malaysia on Tuesday afternoon and was driven to an area outside Bangkok, where the victim said the driver beat and raped her before leaving her by the side of the road. She was hospitalized with injuries.
Police arrested the driver on charges of rape, illegal detention, and theft with violence. Police say the driver has a criminal record.
Most Popular
-
Halifax regional council votes in favour of expert panel to tackle Edward Cornwallis controversy
-
'Let's just get 'er done:' Halifax council approves construction tenders for streetscaping
-
The long and short of it: Halifax longboarders fulfill their need for speed amidst legal grey area
-
Military training accident in Alberta kills one, injures three others