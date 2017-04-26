The Latest: Germany criticizes mass detentions in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — The Latest on mass detentions in Turkey related to last year's failed coup (all times local):

5 p.m.

The German government has criticized the detention of more than 1,000 people in Turkey as part of the probe into last year's coup attempt.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Germany believes the failed coup needs to be fully investigated "but the measures must adhere to the rule of law."

Sebastian Fischer told reporters in Berlin that "we don't believe arresting 1,000 people so long after the putsch is really proportionate."

Turkish police launched simultaneous operations across the country, detaining people with suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Relations between Berlin and Ankara have worsened in recent years amid a number of spats, including the arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in Istanbul.

___

9:55 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have launched simultaneous operations across the country, detaining hundreds of people with suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Anadolu Agency says as many as 803 people were detained in raids conducted in all of Turkey's 81 provinces early on Wednesday. The suspects are allegedly Gulen operatives who directed followers within the police force.

Some 8,500 police officers participated in the operation, Anadolu said.

The detentions are part of a widespread crackdown in the wake of last summer's failed coup attempt, which Turkey says was orchestrated by Gulen's movement. More than 47,000 people have been arrested since the coup, Turkey's interior minister has said, including some 10,700 police officers and 7,400 military personnel.