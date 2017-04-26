The Latest: Infrastructure bonding bill moves forward

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana's Infrastructure bonding package (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A legislative committee has forwarded a new version of an infrastructure bonding bill to the House floor for consideration.

The move keeps hopes alive that lawmakers will pass a bonding bill before they adjourn.

After the House declined to reconsider a $78 million House version earlier this week, the House Appropriations Committee agreed on a 15-7 vote Wednesday to move an $80 million Senate version as a last-ditch attempt to pass a deal.

The Senate version initially included $98 million in bonding for public works and capital building projects. But the committee slashed the amount to bring it closer to the House version.

The action was part of a flurry of negotiations between leaders of the Republican-led House, Democrats and the governor's office to come up with an infrastructure bonding deal.

___

10:40 a.m.

Montana lawmakers are wrangling over a charter schools proposal that could be an important element for reaching a deal on an infrastructure bonding package as the 2017 session winds down.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen said Wednesday that all the elements for a deal could soon be in place if Democrats and Gov. Steve Bullock agree to a semi-autonomous charter school system.

Establishing a charter school system is among a handful of bargaining chips still in play as the governor and lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a bonding bill to pay for public works and building projects.