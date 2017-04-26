The Latest: Infrastructure bonding bill moves forward
HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana's Infrastructure bonding package (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
A legislative committee has forwarded a new version of an infrastructure bonding bill to the House floor for consideration.
The move keeps hopes alive that lawmakers will pass a bonding bill before they adjourn.
After the House declined to reconsider a $78 million House version earlier this week, the House Appropriations Committee agreed on a 15-7 vote Wednesday to move an $80 million Senate version as a last-ditch attempt to pass a deal.
The Senate version initially included $98 million in bonding for public works and capital building projects. But the committee slashed the amount to bring it closer to the House version.
The action was part of a flurry of negotiations between leaders of the Republican-led House, Democrats and the governor's office to come up with an infrastructure bonding deal.
10:40 a.m.
Montana lawmakers are wrangling over a charter schools proposal that could be an important element for reaching a deal on an infrastructure bonding package as the 2017 session winds down.
House Speaker Austin Knudsen said Wednesday that all the elements for a deal could soon be in place if Democrats and Gov. Steve Bullock agree to a semi-autonomous charter school system.
Establishing a charter school system is among a handful of bargaining chips still in play as the governor and lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a bonding bill to pay for public works and building projects.
Over the years, Democrats have resisted attempts to establish a statewide charter school system, arguing it would draw money away from traditional public schools.