The Latest: Judge allows California high-speed rail funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the legal challenge to California's high-speed rail project (all times local):

1 p.m.

A Sacramento County judge is allowing California's bullet train to go forward despite the latest legal challenge.

Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei denied opponents' attempt to temporarily block the state from spending about $1.25 billion in high-speed rail bonds that were sold last week.

But he did not immediately rule on their underlying challenge to the $64 billion high-speed rail project after hearing arguments Wednesday.

Cadei says recent changes to the train plan fall within what voters approved in 2008.

Cadei says his final ruling may let opponents amend their lawsuit.

Attorney Stuart Flashman says opponents will appeal if the judge rejects their current lawsuit.

The California High Speed Rail Authority has won a series of legal battles, allowing the project to continue even though long-term funding remains uncertain.

____

12:19 a.m.

A group challenging California's bullet train will have a last chance to convince a judge who is unlikely to side with them and block the project.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei is expected to hear arguments Wednesday before allowing the $64 billion high-speed rail project to go forward.

Cadei issued a tentative ruling on the eve of the hearing saying he plans to dismiss the lawsuit targeting the state's plan to eventually link Los Angeles and San Francisco with a bullet train.

Cadei says recent changes in the train plan challenged in the lawsuit fall within what voters approved in 2008.