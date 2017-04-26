The Latest: Man accused of holding woman to appear in court

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — The Latest on a woman found in a pit in her neighbour's shed (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police say an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbour and keeping her trapped in a small pit is set to appear in court Thursday on a felony charge of kidnapping.

Blanchester police Chief Scott Reinbolt says Dennis Dunn was arrested Wednesday after police found the woman, who had been reported missing by her mother around 2 a.m.

Police say officers responding to neighbours ' calls of a woman crying about 4 a.m. found her crouching in a pit about 2 feet wide by 2 feet long and about 3 1/2 feet deep in a shed behind Dunn's house.

Reinbolt says neighbours told police Dunn might possess an assault rifle but he "nonchalantly" came out of the front door and was arrested without incident.

Dunn is in custody and can't be reached for comment.

3:10 p.m.

Police say an Ohio man with mental health problems kidnapped a neighbour and kept her trapped in a small pit in his backyard shed, where her cries for help alerted other people living nearby and led to her rescue.

Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was taken to jail. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the woman was reported missing around 2 a.m. Wednesday and neighbours called them about 4 a.m. after hearing cries from the shed in Blanchester.

Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hole was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.

It can't be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.

