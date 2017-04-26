The Latest: Man accused of holding woman to appear in court
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — The Latest on a woman found in a pit in her
4:30 p.m.
Police say an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a
Blanchester police Chief Scott Reinbolt says Dennis Dunn was arrested Wednesday after police found the woman, who had been reported missing by her mother around 2 a.m.
Police say officers responding to
Reinbolt says
Dunn is in custody and can't be reached for comment.
___
3:10 p.m.
Police say an Ohio man with mental health problems kidnapped a
Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was taken to jail. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.
Police say the woman was reported missing around 2 a.m. Wednesday and
Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hole was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.
It can't be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.
___
This item has been corrected to show police say Dunn was taken to a jail, not a hospital.