The Latest: N Carolina gov asks court to block elections law

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on the fight between North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled General Assembly over legislation on administering elections and the size of the state Court of Appeals (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

North Carolina's Democratic governor wants a court to block quickly a new law approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that takes a second crack at forming a combined state elections and ethics board.

Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper sued legislative leaders Wednesday over the law, which takes effect next Monday. The attorneys say the measure is unconstitutional — just like a similar law approved in December but thrown out by some judges — because it interferes with Cooper's duty to administer elections.

Cooper vetoed the updated elections board law last week, but the General Assembly overrode the veto Tuesday. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger believe the new law satisfies the concerns of a three-judge panel that threw out the December law and has formally asked the judges to agree with them.

__

3:55 p.m.

North Carolina's House has voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation that reduces the number of judges on the state Court of Appeals.

Wednesday's vote means the bill will become law if the GOP-controlled Senate completes the override.

Cooper has said reducing the intermediate-level appeals court from 15 judges to 12 through attrition will increase the remaining judges' workloads. With a smaller court, the Democratic governor also won't be able to appoint replacements for Republican judges who could soon retire.

Republicans say a smaller court can handle the workload and will save taxpayer money.