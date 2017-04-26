The Latest: Ruling: No evidence that execution was torture

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas' plan to execute several inmates before the end of April (all times local):

1 p.m.

A court transcript shows a federal judge ruled that witnesses describing a condemned killer opening and closing his mouth during his lethal injection wasn't enough evidence to find that his execution amounted to inhumane torture.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker allowed Monday night's execution of Marcel Williams to proceed after hearing from four witnesses who described seeing Jack Jones' mouth move during his execution earlier that night. The transcript of the hearing was released Tuesday.

Baker heard testimony from attorneys for the inmates, Jones' spiritual adviser and an official with the attorney general's office.