The Latest: Venezuela says it's renouncing membership in OAS

CARACAS, Venezuela — The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Venezuela's government says it will begin withdrawing from the Organization of American States, in reaction to growing international pressure on the socialist-run South American nation.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez says President Nicolas Maduro will send a letter Thursday to the Washington-based OAS renouncing its membership in the hemispheric body.

The decision had been expected. It came a short while after envoys to the OAS approved a resolution convening a special meeting of regional foreign ministers to discuss Venezuela's crisis.