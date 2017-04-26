Trump: Nothing more important than being a teacher

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has recognized the National Teacher of the Year, and says nothing is more important than being a teacher.

Sydney Chaffee, a humanities teacher at Codman Academy, a public charter school in Boston, holds the honour for 2017. Trump says it's "really something special" that the winner is from a charter school. Charter schools are publicly funded but privately operated, and Trump supports creating more of them.

Trump commented as he welcomed teachers of the year from all U.S. states and territories to the Oval Office.

The teachers' visit coincided with first lady Melania Trump's 47th birthday and she joined the president and Education Secretary DeVos for the event.