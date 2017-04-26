Trump pick for CIA's top lawyer weighs in on interrogations

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick to be the CIA's top lawyer says it would take a change in U.S. law to restart the program that permitted harsh interrogation of suspected terrorists in detention.

Courtney Simmons Elwood tells the Senate intelligence committee that's the advice she'd give the president if the White House asked the CIA to bring back the so-called torture program.

She also faced facing questions about surveillance programs, the use of contractors and committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

She's pledged to give the committee all the materials it needs for that investigation — as consistent with the law.