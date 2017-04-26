Turkish opposition to challenge referendum at European court

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's main opposition party says it will challenge the outcome of the country's April 16 referendum on expanding the president's powers at the European Court of Human Rights.

The pro-secular Republican People's Party is contesting the referendum over a number of irregularities, including a controversial electoral board decision to count ballot papers that lacked official stamps.

The decision to take the issue to the Strasbourg, France-based court came Wednesday, a day after Turkey's high administrative court rejected its bid to have the decision overturned.