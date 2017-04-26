UK leader meeting top EU officials for Brexit working dinner

LONDON — Britain's prime minister is taking time out from her election campaign to meet the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator and head of the bloc's executive.

Theresa May is due to hold a working dinner Wednesday at 10 Downing St. with negotiator Michel Barnier and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

May called a snap June 8 election last week, urging voters to give her Conservatives a bigger parliamentary majority to strengthen Britain's hand in EU exit negotiations.

Leaders of the 27 other EU countries are due to discuss their negotiating guidelines at a summit in Brussels on Saturday.