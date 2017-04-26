US: Turkey gave less than 1 hour notice before Syria strikes
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says Turkey gave coalition forces less than an hour's notice before striking Kurdish troops in Syria this week.
The United States says Turkey's attacks potentially put Americans at risk.
Syrian officials say the attacks killed about 20 U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters who are members of the People's Protection Units. Turkey considers them part of a terrorist group.