US: Turkey gave less than 1 hour notice before Syria strikes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says Turkey gave coalition forces less than an hour's notice before striking Kurdish troops in Syria this week.

The United States says Turkey's attacks potentially put Americans at risk.

Air Force Col. John Dorrian says Turkey's warning to the coalition's air operations centre described a large area and wasn't specific enough about timing and location to ensure the safety of American forces. Dorrian says U.S. troops were about six miles (10 kilometres ) from the strikes.

Dorrian says the U.S. is concerned that Turkey didn't co-ordinate the strikes with the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.