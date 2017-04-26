Utah Rep. Chaffetz needs surgery, will be away for weeks

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz (CHAY'-fits) of Utah says he needs immediate foot surgery and will be out of Washington for three to four weeks, missing a key vote on a spending bill to keep the government open.

Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, surprised the political world last week by announcing he will not seek re-election. He said in an Instagram post Wednesday he needs surgery to remove screws and pins from a foot he shattered 12 years ago. Chaffetz posted X-ray images showing the 14 screws and a metal plate in his foot. He said he injured his foot during a fall from a ladder at his home.

He said he was "sorry to miss the important work we are doing in Washington ... but medical emergencies are never convenient."