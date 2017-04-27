6 investigated for manslaughter in Italian hotel avalanche

The news agency ANSA reported Thursday that the investigation is targeting the Pescara provincial governor, Antonio Di Marco, the mayor of Farindola, Ilario Lacchetta, and the director of the Rigopiano hotel, Bruno Di Tomasso. Also under investigation are two provincial employees and a Farindola city hall worker.

The deadly avalanche buried guests and hotel staff as they waited for a snow plow to clear roads of meters-deep snow so they could leave the hotel after being shaken by a series of strong earthquakes. Two people escaped the avalanche while nine, including four children, were pulled alive from the snow and debris days after the tragedy.