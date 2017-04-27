Berlin police shoot man who threated officer

Berlin police have shot a man who threatened an officer outside a hospital in the German capital.

Police spokeswoman Konstanze Dassler says the incident occurred at the Urban Hospital in the city's Kreuzberg district shortly after 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) Thursday.

Dassler says that for reasons still unknown, the 27-year-old man pointed a firearm at a female officer who had been called to another incident. A colleague shot the man in the leg.

Dassler says the man is receiving medical treatment and his condition is not life threatening.