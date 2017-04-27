Cambodian PM wants US to amend deportation agreement

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's prime minister says he wants to amend a 15-year-old pact with Washington that calls for Cambodians with permanent resident status in the United States to be repatriated if they have been convicted of a felony crime.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Thursday that he has been urging the United States to review the agreement, which calls for deporting the Cambodians after they have served their prison terms. More than 500 have been sent back so far.

Critics of the policy say many of those convicted fell into crime as a result of social dislocation suffered as refugees after living under the genocidal 1970s Khmer Rouge regime.