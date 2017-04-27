Croatia PM wants ministers dismissed amid coalition dispute

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's prime minister has moved to replace three ministers from a junior party in the government triggering a crisis in the ruling conservative coalition.

Andrej Plenkovic announced Thursday the dismissal of the justice, interior and environment ministers because they voted against the government decision to reject a separate opposition motion to replace the finance minister.

The move fuels tensions between Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union and its coalition partner Most, or Bridge, only six months after the government took office following an early parliamentary election.

The previous HDZ-Most government had collapsed in a similar dispute after months of political crisis in the European Union's newest member state.