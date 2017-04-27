Greek, Turkish Cypriot officials tour unfinished crossing

DERYNEIA, Cyprus — Greek and Turkish Cypriot officials have inspected work being done on a new crossing point linking the ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway north with the internationally recognized south.

The Deryneia crossing was announced in May 2015, but there have been delays and work is still incomplete as talks to reunify the Mediterranean island continue.

The officials on Thursday saw that only a 150-yard stretch remains unfinished.

Deryneia would be the eighth such crossing since 2003, when the first cut was made through a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to link the Turkish-controlled north with the south.