Dominican diplomat pleads guilty, co-operating in UN case

NEW YORK — A suspended diplomat from the Dominican Republic has pleaded guilty in New York to new charges in a United Nations bribery scheme, revealing himself as a key witness at the trial next month of a Chinese billionaire.

Francis Lorenzo entered the plea Thursday in federal court. Defence attorney Brian Bieber says Lorenzo will testify against Ng (eng) Lap Seng as Ng defends himself against charges he paid bribes to gain U.N. support for a conference centre in Macau. The trial starts May 30.

Lorenzo told the judge he paid bribes to a former U.N. General Assembly president and solicited and accepted bribes for himself from Ng.