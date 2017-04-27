Dominican diplomat pleads guilty, co-operating in UN case
NEW YORK — A suspended diplomat from the Dominican Republic has pleaded guilty in New York to new charges in a United Nations bribery scheme, revealing himself as a key witness at the trial next month of a Chinese billionaire.
Francis Lorenzo entered the plea Thursday in federal court.
Lorenzo told the judge he paid bribes to a former U.N. General Assembly president and solicited and accepted bribes for himself from Ng.
Lorenzo's