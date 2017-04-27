Europe's top human rights body debates new Hungarian laws

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights organization, is debating new Hungarian laws which critics say seek to limit academic rights and intimidate civic groups.

Recent amendments to the law on higher education could force Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros, to close or leave Budapest.

Also, draft legislation being considered in Hungary would force civic groups to declare foreign funding exceeding $25,000 a year or face fines or closure.