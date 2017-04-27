European Central Bank says recovery 'increasingly solid'

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank kept its stimulus program and interest rates unchanged Thursday even though it conceded that the economic recovery in the 19-country is becoming stronger.

Though a raft of economic indicators in recent weeks have pointed to a strengthening recovery, there was little expectation the bank would adjust policy in the run-up to the second round of France's presidential election, in which anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen is battling pro-EU front-runner Emmanuel Macron.

A Le Pen victory on May 7 could unsettle financial markets since she has advocated taking France out of the shared, 19-country currency.

ECB President Mario Draghi suggested that the election had no bearing on the bank's decision and that the subdued inflation outlook remained the main driver of policy.

"We actually don't do monetary policy based on likely election outcomes," Draghi said at a press briefing following the decision. "We have not seen sufficient evidence to alter our inflation outlook."

Draghi did offer a concession to the improving economic outlook, listing a series of better data. However, he reiterated the bank's view that the risks remained tilted to the downside.

"Incoming data since our meeting in early March confirms that cyclical recovery of euro area economy is becoming increasingly solid and that downside risks have further diminished," he said.

Draghi's comment prompted a modest uptick in the value of the euro currency, which went from being 0.1 per cent lower at $1.0895 to 0.2 per cent higher at $1.0920.

In the statement accompanying Thursday's decision, the ECB omitted any hint of when the bank might taper off its extraordinary support measures.

Speculation of such a taper has grown as surveys show the eurozone economy accelerating sharply this year. That was further evidenced in a survey earlier from the European Union's executive Commission, which found that economic sentiment in the eurozone is at a near ten-year high.

"It's true that growth is improving; things are going better," he said, describing the recovery as "solid and broad" as against "uneven and fragile" a few years back in 2013.

However, the ECB does not seem to want to take any chances still. At 1.5 per cent , inflation remains below the ECB's goal of just under 2 per cent , and unemployment, though on a downward trend, remains elevated at 9.5 per cent .

Its statement on Thursday repeated past wording that indicates it even "stands ready to increase" stimulus if the outlook for growth and inflation worsens. Analysts consider that wording a way of discouraging investors from speculating about the end of the stimulus — which might prematurely drive up market interest rates, blunting its intended benefits.

The 60 billion euros ($65 billion) per month in bond purchases push newly printed money into the economy in an effort to boost inflation, which is considered too weak at 1.5 per cent annually. The ECB has trimmed the purchases, which started in March, 2015, from 80 billion euros a month as of April. But it insists they will continue at least until the end of the year, and in any case until inflation shows signs of turning convincingly upward. Draghi has said they won't be suddenly shut off after that but instead gradually reduced, but has not said when that taper will start.

Printing money and adding it to the economy can raise inflation, lower interest rates and make it easier for businesses to get the credit they need. It is considered an extraordinary step undertaken to keep Europe from falling into a chronic spiral of falling prices after the shock of the debt crisis that started in 2009 with financial trouble in Greece.

The eventual withdrawal of the stimulus will have a wide-ranging impact on businesses, governments, investors and consumers. An end to the purchases will let longer-term interest rates, meaning governments will have to spend a bigger part of their tax revenues on interest costs, while mortgage payments will tend to rise because of higher interest. Higher rates would make it easier in some cases to save for retirements or fund a pension plan, and would make bonds and bank time deposits more attractive compared to stocks.

The ECB is lagging far behind the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is already raising interest rates after the U.S. economy recovered faster from the Great Recession. ECB officials have said they won't start raising benchmark rates until after the bond purchases end.

Several analysts think the central bank will change the wording of its statement in its June or July meetings to signal that the economy is less in need of help. That could lead to an announcement in September on the timing of the taper to the stimulus.

Key wording currently includes the bank's statement that economic risks are "tilted to the downside," meaning it's more likely the economy and inflation will grow less than expected rather than more than expected. Another key statement is the promise to increase the stimulus if things worsen.