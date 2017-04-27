German ex-Chancellor Kohl wins privacy violation lawsuit
BERLIN — Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl has been awarded 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in damages after a court found his one-time ghostwriter had violated his privacy rights.
Schwan and Kohl had worked on several volumes of memoirs but then parted ways.
The quotes in question came partially from recorded interviews conducted in 2001 and 2002, when Kohl was under pressure in a party financing scandal. His unflattering comments about other politicians drew widespread attention.
The verdict can be appealed.