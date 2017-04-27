Germany investigates reported slurs yelled at crash victim

BERLIN — Police in Germany's eastern city of Cottbus are investigating whether people yelled anti-foreigner slurs at an Egyptian student after she was fatally hit by a car.

Authorities say the 22-year-old stepped into the street on April 15 and was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old who was unable to stop. She was rushed to a hospital and died a few days later.

After the local Lausitzer Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said people yelled slurs at the woman after the accident, police began an investigation into possible incitement charges.