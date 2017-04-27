Germany investigates reported slurs yelled at crash victim
BERLIN — Police in Germany's eastern city of Cottbus are investigating whether people yelled anti-foreigner slurs at an Egyptian student after she was fatally hit by a car.
Authorities say the 22-year-old stepped into the street on April 15 and was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old who was unable to stop. She was rushed to a hospital and died a few days later.
After the local Lausitzer Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said people yelled slurs at the woman after the accident, police began an investigation into possible incitement charges.
Prosecutor's spokeswoman Petra Hertwig told the dpa news agency Thursday more witnesses are now being sought, including those in the group the student was with, to determine who may have yelled the slurs.