Gulf Arab royals meet in Saudi capital to unify Iran stance

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Royals from Gulf Arab countries have met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the region's security and try and formulate a unified voice on Shiite rival Iran.

The meeting in Riyadh on Thursday included the defence , interior and foreign ministers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council. The tightly allied bloc is led by Saudi Arabia and includes the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Bahrain's Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa directly named Iran in opening remarks, accusing the Shiite power of being behind attacks that have killed security forces there.

The Sunni-led monarchy of Bahrain has weathered years of protests by the country's majority Shiites and blames Iran for fueling the unrest.