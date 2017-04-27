Gulf Arab royals meet in Saudi capital to unify Iran stance
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Royals from Gulf Arab countries have met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the region's security and try and formulate a unified voice on Shiite rival Iran.
The meeting in Riyadh on Thursday included the
Bahrain's Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa directly named Iran in opening remarks, accusing the Shiite power of being behind attacks that have killed security forces there.
The Sunni-led monarchy of Bahrain has weathered years of protests by the country's majority Shiites and blames Iran for fueling the unrest.
However, Qatar and Kuwait have recently improved ties with Iran while Oman has remained neutral.