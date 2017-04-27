Hattiesburg's tourism industry sees gains over previous year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — City officials say tourism spending is up in Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2pCBGcH ) that annual audits from the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commissions were recently shared with the city council.
They show that in fiscal year 2016, visitors spent $274 million in the local economy.
Rick Taylor, executive director of the commissions, said that number is an increase of 2.1
Officials say that spending, in turn, led to a 5
