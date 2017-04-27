Kenya opposition alliance announces presidential candidate
NAIROBI, Kenya — An alliance of Kenya's main opposition groups has named its presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections.
The National Super Alliance announced Thursday in a rally attended by thousands of supporters that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will run for the presidency with former
Odinga said if he is elected he will fight corruption, which observers say is a serious problem in Kenya.
Kenyatta beat Odinga and Kalonzo in 2013 with 50.07