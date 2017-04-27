Kenya opposition alliance announces presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya — An alliance of Kenya's main opposition groups has named its presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections.

The National Super Alliance announced Thursday in a rally attended by thousands of supporters that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will run for the presidency with former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Odinga said if he is elected he will fight corruption, which observers say is a serious problem in Kenya.