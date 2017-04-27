Man charged with keeping neighbour in pit is held on $1M bond
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of kidnapping a
A municipal court judge in Wilmington set bond Thursday for 45-year-old Dennis Dunn, who participated via video from jail.
A public defender was appointed to represent Dunn, who was arrested Wednesday when police found the woman after receiving calls about cries from a shed behind Dunn's home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64
Police found the woman in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.
Dunn couldn't be reached for comment in jail. A message seeking comment on his behalf was left at the public defender's office.