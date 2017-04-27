Mexico captures alleged leader of 'La Linea' gang in Juarez

MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say they have captured the alleged leader of the "La Linea" gang, the group they say is responsible for most of the recent executions in the border city of Ciudad Juarez.

La Linea is a violent gang that has long acted as enforcers for the Juarez drug cartel.

The Attorney General's Office said Thursday the suspect and another top member of the gang were caught with guns and drugs.

Federal officials identified the suspect as Miguel Angel Amaya Loya.

Amaya Loya was allegedly responsible for overseeing drug sales, distribution and transport, as well as extortions.