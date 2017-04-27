Mexico Senate OKs disappearance law, calls for search system

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Senate has approved a law that punishes disappearances and calls for a national system for searching for missing persons.

The law passed 81 to 9, and now goes to the lower house for consideration. Disappearance refers to abductions in which victims are not found. Kidnapping is already illegal in Mexico.

The government's human rights agency says 32,236 people have gone missing across the country over the past two decades.

Prosecutors say 855 clandestine graves containing 1,548 bodies have been found since 2007. Only about half of those bodies have been identified. Press accounts indicated 1,143 pits had been found nationwide, containing 3,230 bodies.