Militant group: Pakistani ISI using prisoner for propaganda

ISLAMABAD — The spokesman for a key militant group says Pakistan's intelligence service is using a captured militant leader to give the impression that his group is being funded by foreign spy agencies for attacks in Pakistan.

Mohammad Khurasani's comments come after the Pakistani army released a video of Ahsanullah Ahsan in which the ex-spokesman of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan says he surrendered after seeing his leaders getting help from Indian and Afghan intelligence services to orchestrate attacks in Pakistan.

Khurasani says Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence is using a "prisoner" for propaganda against them.