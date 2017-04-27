Moldova detains officials suspected of embezzling EU money

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldovan anti-corruption prosecutors have detained the transport minister and a senior road management official on suspicion of embezzling European Union funds.

Prosecutors detained Transportation Minister Iurie Chirinciuc and the interim manager of Moldova's State Road Management, Veaceslav Teleman, on Thursday after searching their offices and the offices of two private companies. The companies' owners also were detained.

Chirinciuc called his detention "a political show." He has not been formally charged.

A spokeswoman for the Anti-Corruption Center, Angela Starinschi, confirmed the investigation but gave no details about the alleged embezzlement.