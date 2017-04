MILAN — Just days after President Donald Trump said he had joked with Italy's prime minister about increasing defence spending, the head of NATO is acknowledging that Italy has kept a commitment to do just that.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a joint press conference with Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Rome on Thursday that "I welcome that Italy has increased its defence spending last year, and we are following up on a pledge you made in 2014 to stop the cuts."

Italy last year spent $21.9 billion on defence , or about 1.1 per cent of its GDP and up from $19.5 billion in 2015. It spent $24.5 billion in 2014, when NATO set a target of 2 per cent of GDP by 2024.