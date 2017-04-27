News / World

Not-guilty plea for doc in Detroit genital mutilation case

FBI agents leave the office of Dr. Fakhruddin Attar at the Burhani Clinic in Livonia, Mich. Friday, April 21, 2017, after completing a search for documents. The investigation is connected to the case of Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, of Northville, charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota. (Clarence Tabb Jr. /Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT — A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case in the United States.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala appeared in Detroit federal court Thursday, a day after being indicted.

She's charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines. It carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Nagarwala is charged with performing genital mutilation on the two 7-year-old girls in February at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by another doctor, who also is charged.

Nagarwala and the Minnesota girls' families belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. Defence attorney Shannon Smith says she performed a religious ritual, not genital mutilation.

Separately, Henry Ford Hospital says Nagarwala has been fired.

